Home run or strikeout? Varied opinions greet proposed Smith's Ballpark plans

SALT LAKE CITY — Now that Salt Lake City officials have narrowed down a plan for the future of Smith’s Ballpark, the reactions from locals ranged from home run to a swing and a miss.

Gabby Nelson loved going to Bees games with her family.

“I remember walking around the stadium as a kid. Not necessarily watching the baseball game so much as just being a part of the crowd and a part of a community,” she shared Wednesday.

When Nelson heard Mayor Erin Mendenhall's plans to repurpose the stadium to house an entertainment venue, as well as creative and retail spaces, it got her worried about its potential impact.

“I do worry for the communities that have already been here for decades and are already being replaced who may potentially not benefit from this," she said. "You know, their rents going up, I worry a bit about.”

During a community meeting last month to discuss the ballpark's future, the option to create something new while honoring its history was popular among people who attended.

Amy J. Hawkins, chair of the Ballpark Community Council, believes people should anticipate changes to the plan.

“I think there’s a lot of moving parts and specifics could change," Bennett explained. "And I think that’s exciting. I think that means there’s room for community input.”

Less than two miles away from the stadium is the Cozy Cafe Lounge, whose owner has mixed feelings about the changes.

"If it turns into an entertainment venue, who's going to want cup of coffee," asked Dzenef Beganovic. "Everyone wants beer or wine, or what if they do have a coffee shop inside the entertainment space?

"We don't know what's going on. That's where it leads to that uncertainty."

The mayor said that additional details about the repurposing of Smith's Ballpark will be this spring.