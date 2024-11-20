How a 12-year-old Utahn is honoring his mother's memory this Christmas

SALT LAKE CITY — Most 12-year-old boys are starting to think about what want for Christmas, but Gavin Reeve already decided what he wants is to give back.

"I've always liked giving back, we've just never really had enough money to act on that,” Gavin said.

This year with the help of his step-mom and his dad he’s doing what he can to make a difference. He’s making stuffed bears for kids with the Angel Hands Foundation — an organization that helps kids with rare diseases.

"I know the stress it puts on other people, the parents, during holidays when they have kids to take care of, and I know that's really worrisome when they don't have enough money to maybe get as many presents as they wanted to.”

Gavin has already made over 60 bears and each one is special — not only because Gavin made them — but because they’re all Grinch-themed and will be delivered to the Angel Hands Foundation on December 4th by the Grinch himself.

"My grandpa we always called the grinch that's like his Christmas thing because he's old and he's gruff and he's hairy,” Gavin joked. “I don’t know if the idea came because my dad is like a young grinch or something like that.”

By default that makes Gavin the youngest Grinch and he will happy take the title; however, he’s anything but that.

"I think I get it from my mom because she was always a very kind trusting person,” he said. “I really liked that quality about her.”

Gavin’s mom passed away in 2021, but giving back is a way of honoring her and she would be proud of what he’s done so far.

"It will make me feel like I'm fulfilling the purpose my mom was put on this earth for,” Gavin said.

Gavin’s goal is to create at least 70 bears for the foundation, but wants to make more to give to other people. If you’d like to help Gavin with the cost of supplies you can visit his GoFundMe fundraiser.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-a-youngster-spread-christmas-joy/donations