How a Utah teen became one of the best RC racers in the world

SALT LAKE CITY — Broc Champlin has been racing remote-controlled model cars since he was 13.

"As a kid, I rode dirt bikes my father got hurt and it kind of just scared my family away from it," Champlin said. "We decided to get into RC racing just because, for one it was a lot less expensive, and 2 you couldn't get hurt."

Champlin is now one of the best RC racers in the world — with the trophies to prove it. "I'm a 3x national champion and recently I just won, what would be considered, the world championship of car pit."

His knack for racing has taken him all over, but he calls Eaton's Intermountain RC Raceway in Salt Lake home. "I just enjoy the facility, enjoy the people, enjoy Joel and it just kind of has drawn me to continue to come back and practice," he said.

Eaton's IRCR Owner, Joel Eaton, has been racing since he was 4. "This was my primary track actually back when I was a kid, back when it was Intermountain RC Raceway," Eaton said.

"The atmosphere is a lot of fun, it's family-oriented," Eaton said. "my family helps run this place so we have kids as young as 7 that will be here this weekend, and we have adult kids in their 60s, and 70s as well."

Whether you're an "adult kid" or can actually kid, RC is a sport for anyone to enjoy—but don't expect to be as good as Champlin on your first try. "Just taking time and having patience with yourself and learning from there," Champlin said.

To learn more about the Utah State Off Road Championship or to try racing yourself you can visit Eaton's Intermountain RC Raceway's website.