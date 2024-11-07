Salt Lake's 'Illuminate Festival' showcases mix of art and technology

SALT LAKE CITY — Illuminate Festival is back in downtown Salt Lake this Saturday. One featured artist, Izzy Beauchesne, is just 18 years old but has been a professional artist for three years.

"It’s just been like a really big part of my life I don't think there's ever been a period of time where I haven't done something creative,” she said. “The first things I made were my mailboxes where it was just like a little peek-a-boo surprise, kind of a little world, now I'm diving deeper into bigger things."

Bigger things like a fairytale horse and carriage, as well as large film flowers — all of which will be displayed at Illuminate Saturday.

"It is my favorite festival that Utah has to offer amazing performances, beautiful lights, and technology, and just beautiful art," Beauchesne said. "There's nothing like this."

Illuminate is a one-day festival that intersects light, art, and technology. Utah Arts Alliance Event Manager, Kat Aleman, says the festival is about showcasing art people don't often think about. "There are artists out there that do 3D digital mapping, or do code, and building things with 3D printers or build robots, that also is an art form, and we want to give artists a platform to be able to showcase that."

Another art form Aleman loves to see at Illuminate is the drone show that flies over the Salt Lake City and County building on Saturday night. Aleman is moving away from Utah at the beginning of the year, but she has faith that Utah Arts Alliance and a new generation of artists like Beauchesne will continue giving Utah artists a platform.

"I think everybody just lives art and breaths art and you can really tell," Aleman said. "I think people underestimate Utah and the creative energy out here and it's just a place to show off that," Beauchesne said.

Illuminate is at Library Square in downtown Salt Lake Saturday from 5-11 p.m. You can get tickets online at illuminatesaltlake.org.