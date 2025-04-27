Human skeletal remains found in Utah County nature park

ALPINE, Utah — Police found what appeared to be human bones at a recreational area in Utah County Friday night.

The Lone Peak Police Department announced Saturday that they responded to a report of suspected human remains in Lambert Park. The park, located in Alpine, is an area that's "largely undeveloped and used for biking, equestrian, and foot traffic," the department said.

Officers responded around 8:30 p.m. and confirmed that the skeletal remains appeared to be human.

Police cordoned off the scene and kept it secure until Saturday, when investigators from Lone Peak and the Medical Examiner's Office went out and processed the scene during the daylight.

The identity and circumstances surrounding the individual's death are under investigation. The remains have been turned over to the medical examiner's office for further investigation and to determine their identity.

