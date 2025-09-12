Hundreds of gallons of drying agent spilled near Stansbury Park, no danger to public

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah — State Route 36 has been reduced to one lane of traffic after 200-300 gallons of drying agent was spilled near Stansbury Park Friday afternoon. There is no danger to the public at this time.

Officials responded to reports of a hazardous materials spill in the area of State Route 36 and Pole Canyon Road at 12:40 p.m. Upon arrival, they found a semitruck had spilled approximately 200-300 gallons of polyphosphoric acid onto the roadway.

Polyphosphoric acid is primarily used as a dehydration agent, removing water from solutions.

There is no danger to the public at this time, and there are no evacuations in place. The cause of the spill remains under investigation.