Huntsville hopes to remove boil water order before Christmas

HUNTSVILLE, Utah — If everything goes according to plan, Huntsville residents will be able to drink town water without boiling it first by Christmas.

One week after the order was put into effect after a leak depleted the town's water storage tank, Huntsville officials said they are continuing to flush the distribution system.

As part of the process to get water service back to normal, residents were asked to open their cold water and outdoor faucets on Friday afternoon to assist in the system flush.

Once chlorine levels return to normal, water samples taken through the town will be sent to a lab for testing. Huntsville Mayor Richard Sorensen said Friday that all clean water tests to date have detected no bacteria.

Following a days-long search, the leak that caused the water disruption was discovered Tuesday. Temporary service was restored to residents, although the boil water order remained in effect.

The mayor added that the town is hoping to have the boil water order removed before Wednesday.