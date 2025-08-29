ICE partners with Riverton Police Department, the first in Utah

RIVERTON, Utah — Mayor Trent Staggs and Police Chief Shane Taylor announced the agreement to work directly with federal operations in Utah Friday afternoon.

Riverton Police Department signed a 287(g) Memorandum of Agreement to participate in a task force with ICE. The first police department in Utah to do so.

Previously, local sheriff's offices in Utah had partnership agreements with ICE. They included Weber, Tooele, Sanpete, Beaver and Washington counties with a pending agreement with Cache County.

“We encourage other local law enforcement agencies to join the 287(g) Task Force program to help bolster public safety around our state,” Mayor Staggs and Chief Taylor wrote. “With this agreement, and our other interagency task force cooperation agreements across the valley, we stand ready to protect our residents, uphold the rule of law, and defend the immigration processes that keep our nation strong and secure.”