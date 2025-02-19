Watch Now
ICE takes 13 people into custody following Utah arrests, including alleged gang members

SALT LAKE CITY — A weekend operation in Utah led to the arrests of multiple people, including alleged gang members, by local Drug Enforcement Administration agents.

The Salt Lake City DEA and Homeland Security took part in Sunday's operation in which the Rocky Mountain DEA claimed 13 "illegal aliens" were arrested. Among those arrested were four members of the Tren de Aragua gang, according to the division.

None of those arrested have been identified.

All of those taken into custody on Sunday are now in the custody of Immigration and Customs Enforcement and are being processed for deportation.

"Teamwork makes the dream work — thank you to our excellent partners in the DEA for taking dangerous criminal aliens off of the streets of Utah with us," wrote ICE Salt Lake City on social media on Wednesday.

The arrest comes as multiple agencies have ramped up arrests of those who are in the country illegally.

