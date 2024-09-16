Watch Now
Infant critically injured in multi-vehicle crash, closing I-15 in Draper

DRAPER, Utah — A baby is in critical condition after a crash on I-15 Sunday night, and the aftermath has had northbound lanes closed.

The initial crash near 12300 South in Draper caused a chain-reaction involving three more vehicles, according to Utah Highway Patrol officials.

UHP said the first car, with two adults and two children on board, spun out because it was going too fast for the wet road, according to their initial investigation. That car then hit the wall. One of the children, an infant, is reportedly in critical condition.

A motorcycle rider then laid their bike down in an attempt to avoid the initial crash.

A Sprinter van then tried to avoid the first car but collided with it.

A fourth vehicle also lost control and hit the wall in the same area.

As of 10 p.m., UHP said there were no fatalities reported.

Other than the infant in critical condition, it was not immediately known how severe the injuries were for anyone else involved in the crashes.

