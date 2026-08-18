Infrared video shows intensity of Midvale apartment complex fire

MIDVALE, Utah — Newly released infrared video shows the intensity of the flames that ravaged a Midvale apartment complex last month, displacing hundreds of residents.

The video released Tuesday by Unified Fire Authority was taken by a drone that hovered over the North Union Apartments as it burned on July 31. Bright yellow and orange colors mark the hottest spots of the fire that consumed nearly the entire fourth floor of the complex.

According to officials, the fire started in the roof above the building's sprinkler system and spread to a trash chute and ventilation system.

The building's 220 occupied units were evacuated, and since the fire, residents have only been given short periods of time to collect items from inside the damaged building.

Resilient cat survives days inside fire-gutted Midvale apartment complex:

Resilient cat survives days inside fire-gutted Midvale apartment complex

Full damage totals have yet to be released, but Salt Lake County records list the complex being constructed in 2022 with a market value of almost $60 million before the fire.