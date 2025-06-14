Investigation underway after 2-year-old child dies after going missing in Uinta Mountains

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — A 2-year-old child died hours after they were reported missing Saturday morning in a remote area of the Uinta Mountains.

The Summit County Sheriff's Office received a report early Saturday that the child was missing in the Christmas Meadows area. The child was located shortly thereafter by law enforcement officers and airlifted to a hospital in Wyoming, before being transferred to a Salt Lake-area hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

According to the sheriff's office, a family member was also hospitalized for a separate medical issue that is not believed to be connected to the child.

An investigation into the child's death is now underway, and no other information has been made available.

