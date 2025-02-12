'It's frightening;' Eagle Mountain residents where truck crashed into homes have experienced it all before

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah — Monday wasn't the first time people living off Pony Express Parkway in Eagle Mountain have had to deal with an incident like the one that killed a driver after he crashed into two neighborhood homes.

Neighbors of those whose homes were damaged remain concerned and hope to find a solution.

“It’s frightening,” said one resident.

"It’s very concerning," shared another.

A day after the accident, neighbors recalled several others that occurred at the same in the road.

“The sign has been destroyed at least twice. I think it was three times, yeah because they rebuilt it twice,” said Amy Hart.

If cars don’t follow the turn, it leads them straight into the neighborhood.

“We thought they could actually fly into our bedroom but mostly the people across the street," explained neighbor Theresa Castro. "I was always worried they would just fly into the house and yesterday it happened.”

Residents like Castro have had concerns since they first moved into the development. After Monday's crash left two families without a home, those concerns are heightened.

“Something has to be done or someone else is going to get killed here,” said Kit Allred.

“A lot of people in the neighborhood are really wanting the city to do something about it, considering how many times this has happened,” added Hart.

FOX 13 News listened to all the concerns and reached out to Eagle Mountain officials for answers.

“We have heard the concerns, and we know residents often have concerns about road safety,” said Tyler Maffitt, Eagle Mountain City communications manager.

The city says it's working with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office to get traffic and crash data.

“If there’s temporary things we can do such as signage, traffic lights, things like that can help improve immediately, we are definitely interested in pursuing those things,” Maffitt said.

However, Maffitt warned that large-scale projects will take much more involvement.

“People are not paying attention, and they don’t realize this is a family neighborhood," Castro. "It’s unfortunate that when our neighbors get together it’s after an accident."

Neighbors say the city manager agreed to meet with those who live in the neighborhood to discuss possible next steps.

“We need a signal," Castro added. "They have signs like slow down, deer crossing. They need flashing something to say something. People live here.”