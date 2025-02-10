Man dies after crashing car into houses in Eagle Mountain

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah — A driver died Monday afternoon after he crashed into two houses in Eagle Mountain, according to law enforcement.

The Utah County Sheriff's Office said the driver — an elderly man whose exact age was not specified — was driving south on Pony Express Parkway near Oquirrh Mountain Ranch when his vehicle went off the road. He then hit two homes.

He later died from his injuries.

It's not yet known if anyone in the houses was injured.

Drivers on Pony Express should expect delays until about 5:30 p.m. due to the crash response and investigation.

Stay with FOX 13 News online and on the air for the latest information on this breaking news development.