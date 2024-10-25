Judge denies Gledhill permission to speak to her children

SALT LAKE CITY — Jennifer Gledhill appeared in court again Friday, looking to receive permission to speak to her young children while she is behind bars for allegedly murdering her husband.

During the hearing, Gledhill's attorney, Andrew Deiss, argued that the pretrial protective order that was issued, which prohibits her from having communication with the children, was "incorrectly placed and allowed."

Deiss said because the children are not victims in the case or in any other domestic violence event, they should be allowed to have contact with Gledhill.

Crime Gledhill appears to contradict herself regarding origin of body bruises Mya Constantino

Gledhill's children, ages 11, 7, and 5, have been in the custody of the Utah Division of Child and Family Services since their mother was arrested for the death of Matthew Johnson.

On Thursday, Gledhill's parents were both taken into custody and face multiple obstruction of justice charges for allegedly helping their daughter clean up the bedroom where she is accused of shooting Johnson while he slept.

Johnson's body has not yet been found.

"My client's already lost her liberty at this point in time," added Deiss. "It feels like the state, and the city, the police agency that investigated this, are trying to set everything that my client loves on fire.”

Watch full video of the Jennifer Gledhill hearing below:

Full video of Jennifer Gledhill's Friday hearing

At the end of the hearing, Judge Adam Mow actually lifted the pretrial protective order but issued a separate no-contact order to be put in place, which means Gledhill is still not allowed to communicate with the children.

Mow said that as the case proceeds, he would be willing to carve out exceptions to the no-contact order seeing as how it not only affects Gledhill, but the children as well.