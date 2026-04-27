Judge denies Kouri Richins request to delay sentencing date

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — Convicted killer Kouri Richins will be sentenced as scheduled next month after her request to delay her sentencing hearing was denied by the judge overseeing the case.

In his ruling, Judge Richard Mrazik wrote that the motion to delay filed on Richins' behalf lacked any "specificity about what remains to be done or how long she expects such preparations to take."

Richins' defense team had argued that they needed more time to prepare for the sentencing, and added that lead attorney, Kathy Nester, had suffered a death in the family. Judge Mzarik wrote that Richins has "the benefit of two other highly qualified attorneys to gather and prepare mitigation information."

The sentencing will take place on May 13, which is the birthday of Richins' husband, Eric, who died after she poisoned him with a lethal dose of fentanyl.