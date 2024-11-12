Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsNORTHERN UTAH

Actions

Kouri Richins denied bail, to remain in jail until murder trial

Kouri Richins
Rick Bowmer/AP
Kouri Richins, a Utah mother of three who wrote a children's book about coping with grief after her husband's death and was later accused of fatally poisoning him, looks on during a hearing Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024, in Park City, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, Pool)
Kouri Richins
Posted

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — Kouri Richins will remain behind bars in the Summit County Jail until she faces a jury in her murder trial next year, a judge ruled Tuesday.

Last month, Richins and her defense team filed an appeal asking for her bail conditions to be reconsidered to allow her release from jail.

Richins was originally denied bail in 2023 by Judge Richard Mrazik when she originally faced the death penalty. The state announced months later that it would no longer seek that punishment, leading Richins to request the opportunity to be released until her trial.

In his ruling, Mzarik commended Richins for using her time in jail "as productively as possible," but said due to her facing lengthy prison sentences which could lead to her "dying in prison," the situation "creates a powerful incentive for [Richins] to harm herself or witnesses in this case, and to flee the jurisdiction of the court" if she was released on bail.

Earlier Tuesday, Judge Mzarik also denied a motion from Richins' defense team to split some of the charges against Kouri that would have forced her to face justice in separate trials. The defense team was also denied the opportunity to seat 12 jurors for trial, with Mzarik sticking to eight.

Richins is charged with poisoning her husband, Eric, with a lethal dose of fentanyl in March 2022.

Recent Northern Utah Stories

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere