Lagoon drops hints on new thrill ride set to debut in 2026

FARMINGTON, Utah — Lagoon has dropped tiny breadcrumbs that have since sparked the imagination to see what the amusement park has cooking for its newest thrill ride.

On Monday, the park set a design unveiling for the unnamed attraction for later this week, offering a few hints about what they've got cooking.

According to the release, the new ride will reach heights of 135 feet, which they say is "nearly the height of the Statue of Liberty from heel to crown," and will hit top speeds of 68 miles per hour.

While riding the new attraction, visitors will feel G-forces "greater than those experienced by astronauts during launch," the park shared. "This new ride will offer a unique combination of speed, height, and extreme swing dynamics that further solidify the park’s reputation for world-class thrills."

Following the official unveiling on Friday afternoon, the unnamed ride is set to open in the 2026 season. However, the park did not say whether it will be ready on opening day, which is usually in late March.

Lagoon's last major addition to its lineup came in 2023 with the introduction of Primordial, an interactive roller coaster that includes elements of a dark ride. The attraction was later named the No. 1 new theme park attraction for 2024.