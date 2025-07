PROVO, Utah — Crews are working to fix a water main line in downtown Provo after it ruptured, sending water all over the street.

The line broke around 2:30 p.m. Saturday at 168 W. Center Street.

City officials said the water has been shut off to the north side of Center Street between 100 West and Freedom Blvd. as crews work to repair the line.

The public is asked to avoid the area; however, businesses "outside the impact area" remain open.