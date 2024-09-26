Lehi 'Family Park' to be open on Sundays after community outrage

LEHI, Utah — After community backlash, the new $17 million Lehi "Family Park" will be open from 9 a.m. until sunset every day, including Sunday.

The announcement came Wednesday evening after discussions between the Lehi Parks Department and City Council, following Tuesday's city council meeting where community members were upset that the park's hours were not officially determined.

In that city council meeting, nothing was decided. Parks and Facilities Manager Stephen Marchbanks, a full-time and a part-time employee would need to be hired for the park to be open on Sundays.

Last Sunday, the locks and gates closing the park werefound to have been cut. According to Lehi City, police were involved and escorted visitors off the premises.

The "all-abilities" park is the largest in Utah County, with its cost being the reason why a fence had been placed around the park to deter vandalism, which Marchbanks says the city had already spent $32,000 since March this year on costs due to vandalism at other parks.