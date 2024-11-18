Loud boom heard north of Ogden Canyon

OGDEN, Utah — A large group of people were wondering what caused a loud boom to be heard north of Ogden Canyon on Sunday, but as of yet, no one seems to have an answer.

Following the noise, posts were made to a Facebook group asking if anyone knew the origin of the noise.

A video following the alleged blast shows rocks tumbling down a hill in what appeared to be a minor rockslide.

FOX 13 News reached out to both the North Ogden Police Department and the Utah Highway Patrol and neither were aware of any reports regarding the loud noise.