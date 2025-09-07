Man arrested for allegedly hitting, killing pedestrian in Tooele

TOOELE, Utah — A man was arrested late Saturday night after police said he hit and killed a pedestrian in Tooele.

Police said they responded to 2400 N. Main Street, where the victim was lying dead in the road. They said 36-year-old Bryce Tanner Fivas was at the scene and told officers he thought he may have hit someone while driving north on Main Street.

The arrest report said Fivas' car was on fire on the other side of the road, and another victim was taken to the hospital. The causes of the fire and the second victim's injuries were not immediately clear.

Officers said Fivas showed signs of intoxication and that they could smell alcohol on his breath. They conducted field sobriety tests and said Fivas performed "unsatisfactorily."

Fivas was booked into jail facing charges of automobile homicide and negligently operating a vehicle resulting in serious bodily injury. He is being held without bail.