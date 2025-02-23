Man from Connecticut dies after apparent skiing accident at Solitude

BIG COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah — A man died Saturday after he appeared to have crashed into a tree while skiing at Solitude Mountain Resort.

Unified Police said the skier was found unresponsive around 1:15 p.m. toward the bottom of Middle Slope. Members of ski patrol attempted lifesaving measures, which were ultimately unsuccessful and the victim was pronounced dead.

Officials said the victim was wearing a helmet and other proper protective gear. They also said he appeared to have been skiing alone at the time.

The victim was identified as 53-year-old Daniel Negrelli of Canton, Connecticut.

Police said his death and the official cause are under investigation.