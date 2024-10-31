Man killed in hit-and-run while cleaning car wash parking lot in Ogden

OGDEN, Utah — A man died Wednesday evening after he was hit by a car while working in a parking lot in Ogden.

Police said the 63-year-old was cleaning the parking lot of a car wash near Washington Blvd. and 7th Street shortly after 5 p.m. when he was hit. The driver then fled the area, according to Ogden Police.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ogden Police are investigating and ask anyone with information on this hit-and-run to call Weber Dispatch at 801-395-8221.

"We extend our condolences to those affected by this tragic event," the department said.