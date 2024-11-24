Man shot, killed after pulling fake gun on officers in Ogden

OGDEN, Utah — A man was shot and killed by a police officer in Ogden after he pulled out a fake but realistic-looking gun during a domestic incident involving his estranged wife.

Ogden Police Chief Jake Sube said officers were dispatched to a home near 900 East and 1150 North around noon. The caller requested police to stand by and keep the peace while she collected her belongings from her home.

Shortly after the first officer arrived, the woman's estranged husband — later identified as 45-year-old Jeffrey Allen Blue — allegedly became confrontational. The officer called in backup, and another officer responded to assist. Sube said Blue was acting angry and "uncooperative" after the woman and officers entered the home.

In an update two days after the shooting, Sube said Blue "made a statement about getting a gun," then went further into the home and came out with what appeared to be a handgun. One of the officers then shot him. Despite lifesaving efforts, Blue was pronounced dead at the scene.

The officer has been placed on administrative leave, and an investigation is now underway by the Weber County Critical Incident Investigation Team.

Investigators have since learned that Blue was wielding a "replica" handgun — "designed to closely resemble a functioning firearm."

Ogden Police Department

"While this finding clarifies the nature of the object, it does not diminish the complexity and gravity of the circumstance faced by the officer," Sube said.

Sube said the shooting was captured on the officer's body-worn camera. The footage has not been released yet but is expected to be released in the future.

"We do want to extend our heartfelt sympathy to the family of the loved ones who are affected by this tragic event," Sube said. "We acknowledge the difficulty that any loss of life brings to our community as part of our standard procedures."

Blue added Tuesday that officers have responded to the couple's home multiple times since 2021, although details about those reports were not immediately known.

_________

Resources for domestic violence victims/prevention (free, 24/7, confidential):