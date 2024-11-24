Man shot, killed after pulling gun on officers in Ogden

OGDEN, Utah — A man was shot and killed by a police officer in Ogden after he pulled out a gun during a domestic incident involving his estranged wife.

Ogden Police Chief Jake Sube said officers were dispatched to a home near 900 East and 1150 North around noon. The caller requested police to stand by and keep the peace while she collected her belongings from her home.

Shortly after they arrived, the woman's estranged husband confronted the officers and was "uncooperative" after the woman and officers entered the home, Sube said.

The husband "brandished" a gun, and one of the officers shot him, according to the police chief. Officers provided first aid until medical first responders arrived. Despite lifesaving efforts, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The officer has been placed on administrative leave, and an investigation is now underway by the Weber County Critical Incidents Investigation Team.

"We do want to extend our heartfelt sympathy to the family of the loved ones who are affected by this tragic event," Sube said. "We acknowledge the difficulty that any loss of life brings to our community as part of our standard procedures."

Sube added that there is no threat to the public.