Man struck in the head by two-by-four in Utah County, search for suspect underway

VINEYARD CITY, Utah — A man is recovering in Utah County now after officials say he was struck in the head by a two-by-four on Thursday night. Deputies are now searching for the suspect, who hasn't been identified to the public, in connection with the assault.

According to the Utah County Sheriff's Office, on Thursday at around 8:00 p.m., they responded to a 9-1-1 hang-up in the area around 36 South Masey Court. There, deputies say they found a group of adult men and determined that the incident didn't constitute a criminal offense.

Deputies allegedly told the men to call for rides and leave the area.

However, roughly an hour later, deputies once again were called to the area, this time for a reported man who was unconscious with an injury to the head. When deputies arrived back at the site, they learned the man had been struck in the head by a two-by-four from a nearby construction site.

Sheriff's deputies searched the area and determined the identity of the suspect, who they are now searching for.

Investigators say the incident was isolated and there isn't a threat to the general public.

The victim was taken to the hospital with a laceration to the head.