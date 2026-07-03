Bat tests positive for rabies in Weber County

WEBER COUNTY, Utah — Health officials in Weber County are warning the public following a bat testing positive for rabies in the area. Health department officials say this can be used as a reminder to keep pet vaccinations up to date and remember best practices to avoid the disease.

“Bats play an important role in our ecosystem, and the majority of the bats in our population are healthy and tend to keep to themselves,” says Amy Carter, a communicable disease nurse with the Weber-Morgan Health Department. “However, if you see one in the daylight, or if it’s in a place where you or your pet can pick it up, there’s a good chance it is ill.”

This is the first positive report in Weber County in 2026, but the fourth overall for Utah. As temperatures rise, the chances of coming into contact with rabies increase, according to officials.

Rabies impacts the brain and nervous system and has fatal consequences if not treated properly, including pre-exposure vaccinations for pets and post-exposure vaccinations for people.

The virus spreads to humans and pets through exposure to the saliva of an infected animal. In Utah, bats are the most common carrier of the rabies virus. Skunks, raccoons, foxes, and unvaccinated cats and dogs can also carry the disease. Under Utah law, cats and dogs must be vaccinated for rabies.

Ways you can protect yourself:

