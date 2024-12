WEST VALLET CITY, Utah — A man pushing a shopping cart in West Valley City was struck and killed by a vehicle Friday night.

Police said the unidentified 53-year-old man was wearing dark clothes and was outside a crosswalk when he was hit at approximately 8 p.m. near 4100 South and 4730 West.

An SUV traveling eastbound on 4100 South hit the man who was transported to the hospital and later died of his injuries.