Man suspended 30 feet in air rescued after being knocked unconscious in tree

KAYSVILLE, Utah — A man working in a tree in Kaysville was knocked unconscious and suspended 30 feet in the air before being rescued early Wednesday.

The Kaysville Fire Department responded along with the Layton and Farmington fire departments after receiving a 911 call about the incident outside the Kaysville home.

When crews arrived, they found the 25-year-old man harnessed and unresponsive in the tree. During the rescue attempt, the unidentified man went into cardiac arrest as emergency teams attempted to revive him.

Using a system set up by rope rescue technicians, the man was brought to the ground before being transferred to a University of Utah AirMed helicopter and transported to the hospital in critical condition.

The man's current condition has not been released.