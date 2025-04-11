Medical gas explosion causes $3M in damages at Spanish Fork dental office

SPANISH FORK, Utah — An early morning gas explosion at a Spanish Fork dental office caused millions in damages on Friday, although officials said no one was injured.

An initial call was received at 6:40 a.m. about an explosion and fire at the office located in the 500 block of North Main Street. When fire crews arrived, they saw smoke and flames coming from the building.

After quickly engaging with the fire, approximately 30 firefighters were able to have it under control within 45 minutes.

A preliminary investigation into the explosion and fire showed it was caused by a malfunctioning regulator in the office's medical gas closet and fueled when the gas was released into the attic.

The damage to the office building, which is currently unusable, is estimated to be approximately $3 million.

No injuries were reported during the incident.