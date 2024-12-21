Military dad returns home for Christmas with surprise visit

CLINTON, Utah — The last day before winter break at Clinton Elementary School would be a day two sisters who attend the school will never forget.

“Been away from them too long, being back with my family at home is overwhelming. It’s hard to explain to be reunited,” said U.S. Army Private First Class, Roberto Lassalle.

After being away from home for 10 months, Lassalle surprised his 10-year-old daughter Daimareliz and his 5-year-old daughter Adellys by appearing at the school.

They had no idea he would be home for Christmas.

“It’s hard to put in words, I just feel love to be back together, reunited. To be able to feel them and give them a hug - told them that I love them,” said Lassalle.

Lassalle’s wife Daileen orchestrated the surprise reunion after she surprised their 4-year-old son Deaven when they picked up dad at the airport.

All the kids thought their dad would miss Christmas and wouldn’t be home until February.

Although it wasn’t easy, the couple kept it quiet for two months that he had received a two-week holiday leave.

“These last two weeks, it’s been really hard. Every time we talk to them, we almost say it,” said Lassalle.

Lassalle who is currently stationed at Fort Eisenhower in Augusta, GA has more than five years left on his commitment to the U.S. Army.

Since he knows it’s likely he’ll miss some holidays over that time; he plans to make this one count.

“I know I won’t be able to spend every special occasion with my family,” said Lassalle. “We’ll use every second between me and my family and spend all the time possible.”