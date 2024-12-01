Mother remembers victim killed in Clinton shooting

CLINTON, Utah — Thursday morning Clinton Police Department responded to a fatal shooting at a residence. The mother of one of the victims shared his story with FOX 13.

"He was just an innocent person who is was murdered,” said Lori Miller, Keith Miller’s Mother.

Thursday morning Clinton Police Department responded to shots fired near 2600 W and 2250 N, upon arrival they found 35-year-old Jacob Pluim dead.

“Just so sad that people are so violent anymore. You know the world is become a difficult place to live,” said Miller.

Officers on the scene also found 40-year-old Keith Miller with a gunshot wound. He was flown to a hospital where he was pronounced dead after arrival.

“The sad part is he was just visiting a friend. He didn’t even know the guy that killed him had no relationship at all with him" said Miller.

Law enforcement is still investigating. Keith's Mom, Lori Miller explained that her family is heartbroken.

“He was my first born my baby and now he’s gone he leaves behind three sisters adored him. He was a prankster. He was a nerd. He loved computers,” said Miller.

Leaving behind his wife and their kids. “They had he has two children, Ellie and Hudson and they are both now without a dad,” said Miller.

Hopeful people will contribute to their account to help support his wife and their children.

"Able to help them out so they don't have to struggle quite so much because they're going to be in the struggle for awhile," said Miller.

She explained that it will be financially difficult for them.

“A great dad his children loved him. His wife loved him very much and she’s gonna miss him a lot and will be without the support that she needs to raise those kids,” said Miller.

Keith Miller has a family that will treasure him forever. “And they are going to miss him a lot you know he was just such a good person. He had such a good heart and the world will miss him,” said Miller.

Saturday morning, Clinton Police Department said they anticipate another release will be next week.

You can support Keith Miller's family by donating to their American First Credit Union 9131400. The direct deposit and electronic payment number is 746009131400.