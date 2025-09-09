Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Motorcyclist dies after crash with another vehicle in Sandy

Traffic camera view from 700 E. 8000 S.
SANDY, Utah — A motorcycle rider died Monday evening after a crash in Sandy.

Sandy Police said the motorcycle collided with another vehicle near 8600 South and 700 East. Officials did not immediately have information about what led to the crash.

The motorcyclist, a man in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the police investigation.

The intersection of 8600 South and 700 East was closed, with no immediate known time of reopening.

