Motorcyclist dies after crash with car in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — One person was killed in a crash between a car and a motorcycle Tuesday evening in the Fairpark neighborhood of Salt Lake City.

Around 6 p.m., a motorcyclist heading north collided with a car in the intersection of 900 West and 200 North.

Salt Lake City Police said the investigation is ongoing, but said it appears the car was turning left from 200 North onto southbound 900 West. The motorcycle was traveling north on 900.

The motorcycle rider was taken to the hospital via ambulance with critical injuries, where they later died. Their identity has not yet been released.

At that intersection, there is a stop sign for traffic on 200 North but not for those on 900 West.

SLCPD said the driver of the car remained at the scene. The crash is under investigation. Police said there are no signs of impaired driving at this time.

The intersection is closed due to the investigation.