Neighboring fire departments show support for passing of Provo firefighter

PROVO, Utah — Fire departments across Utah County are showing their support on social media for their colleagues in Provo, who appeared to have lost one of their members.

On Saturday morning, Provo Fire & Rescue changed its Facebook profile photo to one of its emblem with a black bar across the badge — which generally indicates the death of a first responder in either a fire department or police force.

The Utah County Fire Department shared a similar photo with a black sash draped over the Provo emblem, and clarified that Provo did indeed lose one of their own.

"We know they have had a loss in their agency, respectfully we are asking to allow them to release the information when they are able [to]," UCFD wrote.

Several others — including Orem, Pleasant Grove, Lehi, Springville, and the Utah County Sheriff's Office — also shared Provo's emblem with a bar or stripe across it, often sharing their condolences.

"Today, we join our brothers and sisters at Provo Fire & Rescue in mourning the heartbreaking loss of one of their own," Pleasant Grove City Fire Department wrote. "Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with the firefighter’s family, friends, and every member of Provo Fire & Rescue during this incredibly difficult time."

The name of the deceased firefighter has not yet been confirmed, nor the nature of their passing.