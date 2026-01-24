New evidence finds gunshot residue on clothes in Saratoga Springs murders

SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah — New information from an unsealed search warrant found gunshot residue on clothes, along with other details in the Saratoga Springs murders investigation.

The July search warrants also revealed that investigators looked at conversations found on social media, ChatGPT and more.

Jessica Lyman and her 8-year-old son, Eli Painter, were both found shot to death inside their townhome on March 28. Painter was declared dead at the scene, while Lyman died days later after being hospitalized.

Police looked at one person's social media accounts, as well as finances. A search warrant revealed that this same person's clothing had gunshot residue on the day the homicides tested positive for gunshot residue.

The warrant also stated that the sale of a "dirty gun" was mentioned on Telegram.

No arrests or charges have been filed at this time.