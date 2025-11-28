New interactive nativity scene hopes to heal community in light of recent tragedies

PROVO, Utah — In the wake of recent tragedies that have affected Utah County, a new interactive event offers a message of hope and healing this holiday season.

"The Healer Nativity," a live walk-through experience, has been created on an abandoned road in Provo with the goal of unifying the community.

"When you think of Provo, Orem, and Utah County, you think of a very religious community," said Corbin Church, the event organizer. "And then we have these tragic events take place, and truly, how did this happen in our community?” asked Church.

Church said he was running the path where he and others are setting up the nativity, and felt compelled to build something that would bring people together.

"I had a very strong impression to build something here that would bring this community together," said Church.

Located at 5132 N. 300 West in Provo, the event runs from now until Dec. 23. Visitors walk through an outdoor set, listening to a narration of the story of the birth of Jesus Christ. The experience features live animals, statues, a live market, food, fire pits, and several volunteers each night.

"I wanted it to be outdoors. I wanted it to be in as natural a setting as possible. When we’re outdoors, it brings some authenticity to it,” said Church.

Volunteers have been working to construct what they expect will be the largest live nativity event in the valley.

"I feel like every day, as I’ve come to help paint and set up things, I’m like ‘oh, more and more stuff’ and now there are sheep right over there," said Rockwell MacGillivray, who was working on the set. "Those weren’t here yesterday; it’s getting bigger and bigger every single time,” said MacGillivray.

MacGillivray explained that even during construction, the project has drawn positive attention from community members passing by.

"As we’ve been working, we’ve had people sticking their heads over the overpass, beaming and smiling," said MacGillivray.

For the organizers, the nativity is more than just a holiday attraction; it’s an invitation for the community to find healing together.

"Here's what we hope to take away from this: through a higher power is Jesus Christ. Please come feel a part of something bigger, and feel that friendship and love,” said Church.

The event is $12 per person, and goes from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. They're also selling tickets on their website.