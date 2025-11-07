No. 1 seed West High hosts 5A Reigning Champs, Bountiful in quarterfinals

BOUNTIFUL, Utah — The West High Panthers boast a 10-1 record heading into their Quarterfinal match-up Friday versus Bountiful. The RedHawks are the reigning 5A State Champions, but enter this game as the underdog 9 seed.

At the same time, West High is averaging 56 points per game and attributes its success to team chemistry and brotherhood.

"I think it's our connection as a team, we've built a special bond between me and the players, even the coaches as well, I think that's what makes it so special, we have a bond that no one else has," said senior wide receiver and safety Jaxon Toala.

Head Coach Junior Solovi added, "I think the chemistry from the offseason until now, they just came in and worked, there was no magic pill they bought in to working and working for each other, we were super disappointed how the season ended last year, obviously it's not over and we know we're playing a great team this week."

Bountiful looks to defend its crown as the ninth seed, while West earned the one seed.

"I think it'll be good, it's just really how we practice, play, and prep throughout the week and how coach Junior prepares us, it's fun to be with these guys experiencing it," said junior quarterback Kamden Lopati.

West High football has not won a State title since 1992, something this team hopes to change.

"We haven't been to Rice-Eccles Stadium for 30 years, I told them, there's pressure for you guys to pull off this game and if you don't enjoy that pressure, you probably shouldn't show up tomorrow," said Coach Solovi.

"There's definitely a big chip on our shoulder knowing we haven't been there in a minute, but it's just fuel to our fire," said senior running back Louie Hamilton.

It's a special group of players, our whole team is loaded, and I don't think anyone takes us too seriously because of our region, but I can promise we're coming with that boom," said Toala.

West kicks off against Bountiful on Friday, November 7, at 3 p.m.