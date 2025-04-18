Northrop Grumman details what was destroyed in facility building explosion

PROMONTORY, Utah — Days after an explosion destroyed a building on its remote facility in northern Utah, Northrop Grumman is shedding new light on what occurred and if its programs will be affected.

The company said the building that was destroyed was used to "produce an ingredient in solid rocket motor propellant and is one of many in our production network." They added that no solid rocket motors were destroyed or damaged in the blast.

Early Wednesday, the explosion rocked the area near Promontory, with residents nearby saying the blast shook their homes.

"This incident will not affect progress on any Northrop Grumman programs, operations or solid rocket motor production," the company said.

No one was injured during the incident at the facility where over 800 buildings are located on 20,000 acres of land.

"Our employees are our greatest asset, and their safety is our top priority," the company added. "Our protocols, which are under near constant review both internally as well as by peer organizations and onsite government entities, proved to keep employees safe in this unfortunate event."