Officials urge caution after wet roads cause several serious crashes

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Highway Patrol officials are urging drivers to reduce their speed on wet roads after two separate semi-truck crashes backed up traffic for hours on the I-215 west belt Friday morning.

“Both of them were single semi-trailers that had lost control and struck the barrier. We’re thinking speed and weather conditions were both factors,” said Sgt. Nathan Eddington with the Utah Highway Patrol.

The crashes occurred in an area, officials say, that is not uncommon for accidents. On Nov. 30, another semi-truck crashed into a concrete barrier on the ramp from northbound I-215 to westbound I-80, closing the ramp for hours in similarly wet conditions.

“On this west belt of 215, we’re seeing several commercial vehicle crashes. In these construction areas where they’re doing work on the shoulders and in the median, again, slow down and give those people space to work,” said Eddington.

While the Salt Lake Valley has experienced a relatively mild winter, officials say drivers must remain vigilant.

“It has been such a mild winter compared to what we’re used to around here. But, it’s still important for people to understand you’re going to be driving in weather conditions,” said John Gleason, Public Relations Director for the Utah Department of Transportation.”

He added that when temperatures are above freezing, wet roads can be dangerous at high speeds.

“First and foremost, even though we’re not at freezing temperatures, just bring your speeds down,” Eddington said.

Gleason added that basic vehicle maintenance is crucial for safety. He advises drivers to “make sure you’ve got proper tread on your tires and that your windshield wipers are in good, working order.”

The main message from both agencies is that slowing down is essential for preventing accidents.

“Driving for the weather, that means slowing it down. On certain days, it doesn’t make any sense to drive at freeway speeds. You want to make sure you’re being cautious, not only for yourself and your family but for everybody else out on the road as well,” said Gleason.