Ogden church awarded $100,000 grant to help preservation efforts

OGDEN, Utah — An Ogden church was one of 30 in the country chosen to be awarded a $100,000 grant to help support preservation efforts, only the second time a place of worship in Utah has received the gift.

The National Trust for Historic Preservation announced Tuesday that the Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd will receive a grant as part of its National Fund for Sacred Places program.

The program assists historically significant faith locations across the U.S. to "help them undertake substantial preservation projects that can greatly extend the life of a building, but which are sometimes difficult to raise money for," the organization said.

In the case of the Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd, the grant money will be focused on preserving the building's exterior, interior, windows/doors, steeple/spire/bell tower, and masonry/brick/stone.

While the church has roots in the Ogden area dating back to the 1860s, it moved to its current location at 2374 Grant Avenue in 1871. According to the church's website, the building stones were brought in by oxen from Mendon, and its stained glass windows were given as memorials.

The only previous grant winner in Utah came in 2023 when it was awarded to the Alrasool Islamic Center in Taylorsville.