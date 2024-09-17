Ogden designated World War II Heritage City by National Park Service

OGDEN, Utah — Ogden has been honored by the National Park Service with the prestigious designation of being named an American World War II Heritage City, one of only eight locations in the U.S. to earn the distinction Tuesday.

The recognition gives credit to areas in the country, and their citizens, who "stepped into the workforce and volunteered to support America's war effort during World War II," according to the National Park Service.

Only one location in each state can be designated as an American World War II Heritage City.

During the war, the Ogden Arsenal produced artillery shells and small arms ammunition used by soldiers overseas, while the Defense Depot Ogden in the city shipped supplies to troops.

“World War II not only impacted those who went to war, but also those who carried on the life and work of the home front” said National Park Service Director Chuck Sams. “It’s important we remember that cities and towns both big and small made major contributions at home to the war effort, all of which helped Allied forces defeat the Axis powers.”

Along with Ogden, other cities, towns and counties to receive the designation Tuesday include:

