Ogden Fire Department hiring for new homeless medical advocate position

OGDEN, Utah — Ogden City is looking at new ways to address the needs of those experiencing homelessness to expand their existing efforts to help address the issue.

The Ogden Fire Department is creating a new position geared toward meeting people where they are.

"We're trying something, it's unique, it's different, we hope it’s successful,” said Mike Slater, deputy fire chief at the Ogden City Fire Department.\

He said homeless services are one of the highest call volumes to the department.

"I think it’s important to know that we can’t turn a blind eye to the unsheltered,” said Slater. “They're there, they're in every community.”

So, they are introducing a new position to help with those calls.

"Sometimes they call for stuff like wound care, or something that may be is non-life threatening, so how can we meet them where they are,” said Slater.

This concept is modeled after the Ogden Police Department's homeless service advocates team.

"So we thought, as a fire department, how can we try something that may make kind of a similar impact,” said Slater.

They are creating a new Homeless Medical Advocate position within the fire department, funded through the Utah Office of Homeless Services.

"As far as I know, being employed by the fire department, working hand in hand with our first responders, this is the first that I know of,” said Slater.

This person would be able to tend to the needs of those experiencing homelessness, so the rest of the department is freed up for other emergencies. They will also work on preventative and ongoing healthcare.

The department is looking for an EMT with a medical background, an interest in social work and an interest in helping those who experience homelessness.