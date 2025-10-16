Ogden industrial plant fire forces employee evacuation

OGDEN, Utah — A fire at a dog food industrial plant in Ogden forced the evacuation of all employees on Thursday.

The Ogden Fire Department said it was actively battling the fire at the Alphia plant in the 2900 block of Wall Avenue.

All employees have been evacuated and are safe, according to the department.

The cause and extent of the fire is not known, and Ogden officials are asking people to stay clear of the area.

