Ogden police arrest suspect in fatal hit-and-run at car wash

OGDEN, Utah — Ogden police have confirmed a suspect has been arrested for fatally striking a man with his car at a car wash Wednesday evening.

Christian Hernandez Palma, 21, has been booked into Weber County Jail on charges including Hit and Run, driving without a license and failure to maintain a safe and proper lookout.

The Ogden Police Traffic Bureau identified the victim as Stirling Kelso, 63. Kelso was cleaning the parking lot of a car wash near Washington Boulevard and 7th Street shortly after 5 p.m. Wednesday when he was struck by Palma. The driver then fled the area.

Kelso was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident remains under investigation, anyone with information is asked to contact Weber Dispatch at 801-395-8221 or the Traffic Bureau.

