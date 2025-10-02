One man dead following house fire in Sandy

SANDY, Utah — One man is dead following a house fire in Sandy early Thursday morning. The name of the victim hasn't been released.

Officials tell FOX 13 News that the first calls for the fire came in at around 4:00 a.m. When crews arrived at the home in the 9000 block of South Daybreak Drive, they found smoke and flames coming from the building.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire but found one man deceased inside a bedroom. The victim is believed to be the only one that was home.

FOX 13 News is in contact with officials and will update this article when we learn more.