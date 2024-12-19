'Our hearts ache;' Couple moved to US in search of a better life, family shares

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — The wife and mother allegedly killed by her husband, along with the couple's three children, in a murder-suicide earlier this week fled the violence in her home country over a decade ago to search for a better life in the United States.

Police identified Bu Meh as the 38-year-old woman who was believed to have been shot and killed by her husband, Dae Reh. The couple's three children, ages 11, 8 and 2 were also killed. Their 17-year-old son remains in critical condition after being shot in the head.

In a statement Thursday, Bu Meh's family expressed their sorrow over what occurred inside the West Valley City home and shared her struggles for prosperity in a new country.

Bu Meh and Dae Reh left Myanmar over ten years ago and came to the United States "with little more than the clothing on their backs," the family said.

"Since coming to the United States, she taught herself English, learned valuable skills, and worked tirelessly to support her growing family. Her dream was to one day own her own home and live comfortably alongside her husband and their four children."

According to the statement, the couple achieved their goals after moving into their own home in West Valley City where the bodies were eventually found Tuesday.

"After moving into their own home and finally enjoying a level of prosperity far beyond the nightmare of their former country or the refugee camp in Thailand in which they lived for the season, and for reasons that we cannot comprehend, her husband robbed her and their children of that security and their very lives."

The family said they are cooperating with police during their investigation to help learn what led to the tragedy.

"Bu Meh was a beautiful wife and mother," the family said. "She brought light to her family. She worked hard to provide for them and to meet their needs. As a refugee and immigrant woman, she faced significant hurdles to her family's well-being and success."

The couple's 17-year-old son faces a "long road to recovery," according to the family, although they did not provide further information on his condition. FOX 13 News is not releasing the name of the teenager due to his age.

While asking for privacy to mourn and heal, the family urged anyone experiencing domestic abuse to reach out for help, offering the number and information for the Utah Domestic Violence Link Line (1-800-897-5465).