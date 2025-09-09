Over 2,000 Utahns potentially exposed to measles at high school event

MIDWAY, Utah — More than 2,000 people may have been exposed to the measles virus at a recent high school athletic event in Midway, the Utah Department of Health and Human Services warned Tuesday.

The event, which was held at the Soldier Hollow Nordic Center on August 16, had approximately 2,000 people in attendance.

"The Utah Department of Health and Human Services (Utah DHHS) has confirmed that several people were exposed to and infected with measles after attending a Utah High School Cycling League event," officials wrote in a release.

This exposure warning comes on the same day that officials upped Utah's measles count to 22 cases. Fourteen of the cases are in southwest Utah, while Utah County has 7 cases, and southeast Utah has one confirmed case.

As of Tuesday, only one case of measles in Utah is in someone who was vaccinated.

“Measles is highly contagious and spreads easily, even at outdoor events,” said Dr. Leisha Nolen, state of Utah epidemiologist. Due to the risk of exposure at the event, experts are encouraging attendees to check their MMR vaccination status.

Those who have received 2 doses of the MMR vaccine are considered well-protected from the virus. The MMR vaccine has been in use since 1968. However, those vaccinated against measles between 1963 and 1967 got a less effective vaccine and should consider getting revaccinated.

Measles symptoms usually begin 1–2 weeks after exposure. Symptoms include a mild to moderate fever with a cough, runny nose, and red, watery eyes. A few days later, the fever spikes, typically 101°F (38.3°C) or higher, and is followed by a blotchy rash that could appear red or darker than their typical skin tone.

If you develop symptoms, you should stay away from other people and call your healthcare provider. Call first before you go to a clinic or hospital to prevent other people from exposure.

