Park City Mountain Resort owner announces layoffs

PARK CITY, Utah — Vail Resorts, the owner of Park City Mountain Resort in Utah, announced staff layoffs Thursday as the company faces large year-to-year revenue losses in 2024.

As part of the two-year program to improve the company's "organizational effectiveness," Vail Resorts will let go 2 percent of its employees, including 14 percent of its corporate staff.

Park City Mountain Resort is the only property owned by the company in Utah, which is the largest in the world with 42 resorts around the world.

It's not known how many, if any, Park City Mountain Resort employees will be affected by the layoffs. In its announcement, Vail Resorts said only 0.2 percent of frontline roles will be eliminated.

The company said it expects $100 million in annualized cost efficiencies by the end of the 2026 fiscal year.

"No matter how big or small the impact of position eliminations, we do not take lightly any decision that affects our team members," said CEO Kirsten Lynch. "Our team members are the core of our mission to create an Experience of a Lifetime, and we have tremendous gratitude for their passion and commitment to our mission, our mountains, and our guests."